CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

As China Sees Lehman Moment, Bitcoin Is A Godsend

By Marty Bent
bitcoinmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1080: "Nothing like the smell of credit risk contagion on a Monday morning." Sign up for the newsletter here. A few weeks ago we warned you freaks about the potential of a "canary in the coal mine" situation developing in China as one of the country's largest real estate developers, Evergrande, seemed to be at the "acceleration" phase of a massive devaluation of their credit which markets began pricing-in in May of this year. Well, we congregate in this dark corner of the Internet today to make you freaks aware (if you aren't already) that something has snapped. Evergrande is going under and it is dragging other large real estate developers in China down with it. The world is witnessing another Lehman moment, but this time it is emanating from China and not New York City.

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Lehman Moment#Evergrande#Chinese#Ccp#Wsj#Communist#Bitcoin Standard
bitcoinmagazine.com

Building Institutional-Grade Products For Bitcoin’s Adoption

Philippe Bekhazi has combined his areas of expertise, finance and technology, to create XBTO Group, one of the world’s largest and most diversified participants in Bitcoin and across cryptocurrency-based finance. “With Bitcoin, you don’t have to trust anyone with money,” Bekhazi said. “It just is what it is. It’s an...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
gcaptain.com

Container Shipping’s Latest Shock: Blackouts in China

Factories in at least ten Chinese provinces have either cut output or closed temporarily this month, after government-imposed power cuts to curb carbon emissions. By Friday, at least 10 publicly listed companies told the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges their factory output had been hit by the power cuts, and their 2021 earnings could be adversely affected.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

After showing signs of recovery following the announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country, the prices of bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are still down with marginal signs of recovery.Bitcoin has slid down in value to less than $42,000 in the last 24 hours.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 2 per cent in the last 24 hours, slightly slowing down in its value drop compared to Tuesday when it slid down by about 4 per cent within a day.Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), and dogecoin (doge) are also down by nearly...
MARKETS
hngn.com

China Researches Blackout Bomb Warhead on Hypersonic Missile to Knockout Communications and Power to Disable Enemy Cities in Non-Nuclear Attack

In the upcoming power struggle with near peers, China is researching a Blackout bomb warhead that can shut down all electronics and powers sources. The hypersonic missile will use a chemical-based explosion emitting electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that effectively disable any technology in the blast area, knocking out enemy capability like radars.
CHINA
bitcoinmagazine.com

China's Bitcoin "Ban" Creates A Massive Opportunity For The U.S.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1084: "Who is going to seize the opportunity?" Sign up for the newsletter here. The world is being presented with a massive opportunity by way of China as they seem adamant about actually banning Bitcoin activity within their borders. As Blake Masters points out, if the US government was forward thinking, they would take the exact opposite approach and welcome Bitcoin with open arms, hold some in reserves, and encourage US citizens to build businesses and create services that increase Bitcoin's utility.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is The Only Asset To Solve The Store Of Value Problem

After digesting the piece entitled, “How Bitcoin Solves the Store of Value Problem” by @Mind/Matter published in Bitcoin Magazine on August 1, 2021, I found myself unsatiated. Although in firm agreement with the central premise of the piece, namely that bitcoin performs the store of value role better than any other major asset, more could be said about the relative flaws of other assets — many of them fatal — in comparison to bitcoin. In the following series of articles, I will elucidate the relative unattractiveness of (i) equities, (ii) fixed income securities, (iii) commodities and (iv) venture capital. My writing and perspective is informed by my upbringing as a common man (blue collar worker, pleb), which is consequential because the common man is crying out for a store of value to preserve their labor at a time when the financial establishment has turned its back. Bitcoin addresses this need far better than any existing alternative and is the only asset that does not represent a wealth transfer from the common man to pre-existing financial elites.
NFL
investing.com

What is behind China's power crunch?

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. HOW LONG HAS THERE BEEN A POWER SUPPLY PROBLEM...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy