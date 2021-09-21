3 family members found dead in Glenaire home in July died from natural causes
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An investigation has determined that three family members whose bodies were found in a Glenaire home in July died from natural causes. For background, deputies had conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of July 21 at a home in the 400 block of Wherritt Lane after a neighbor said they hadn't seen the residents for some time. The house was secure, so deputies had to force their way inside.www.kctv5.com
