Women's Health

Common antibiotic reduces low birth weight and prematurity

By Murdoch Childrens Research Institute
Newswise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — A common antibiotic has been found to reduce low birth weight and premature births, if taken during pregnancy, in countries where malaria is endemic, according to a research review. The systematic review, led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) and published in The Lancet EClinicalMedicine, found that...

