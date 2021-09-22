Amazon, Facebook, Pfizer join coalition of 33 companies vowing to hire Afghan refugees in US
Amazon, Facebook and Pfizer have joined a group of 33 companies vowing to hire or help refugees coming into the U.S. from Afghanistan. The companies joining the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees have agreed to provide training, jobs and other resources to the tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees who were resettled in the U.S. after the Taliban took over the country in the wake of the American troop withdrawal, a release from the Tent Partnership for Refugees said Tuesday.www.foxbusiness.com
