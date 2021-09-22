Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon publicly apologized for running the 125th edition of the planet's most celebrated footrace on Indigenous Peoples Day. Now they're seeking to make amends by throwing the spotlight on a member of Rhode Island's Narragansett tribe who won the race twice in the 1930s and inspired the name “Heartbreak Hill” to describe the most iconic — and dreaded — section of the course.

1 DAY AGO