Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A sports association official says seven female taekwondo athletes who fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have resettled in Melbourne. Australian Taekwondo’s chief executive Heather Garriock said Wednesday the women are completing quarantine this week. Although most of the athletes were not identified, there were no female Afghan taekwondo athletes scheduled to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Trumann Democrat

#Taliban#Ap#Australian
Trumann Democrat

