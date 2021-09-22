CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington To Hold Town Clean-Up Day On October 2

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a press release from the Town Manager’s Office:. WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Conservation Commission invites residents of all ages to share a few hours of their time and participate in the Annual Town Clean-Up Day on Saturday, October 2, 2021, beginning at 10:00 am, rain or shine. The Conservation Commission is seeking volunteers and leaders to help beautify Wilmington’s parks and conservation lands by removing litter and debris. Volunteers are asked to target specified locations in town, please refer to our website for locations on the map: https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/planning-conservation/pages/2021-town-clean-day. If you’d like to be a team leader for your neighborhood, contact us for a supply kit. Please dress appropriately for woods and wetlands and remember to bring sunscreen and insect repellent.

