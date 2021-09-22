Cambria Heights High School named National Blue Ribbon School

A view of Cambria Heights High School in Patton on May 29, 2021, during the re-dedication ceremony. By Joshua Byers jbyers@tribdem.com

Alan DuBreucq, Cambria Heights High School principal, waited nervously Tuesday morning for this year’s list of the U.S. Department of Education’s list of National Blue Ribbon Schools to be released.

When 11 a.m. rolled around, his patience was rewarded with excitement because his school was listed among 13 recepients of the honor in Pennsylvania.

“We know how hard the kids work here and how hard the teachers work and how the community supports us,” DuBreucq said. “This is really a positive affirmation of everything happening in Cambria Heights.”

In total, there were 375 schools recognized across the country, also including Everett Area High School and Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, according to a release from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The recognition, now in its 39th year, is based on an educational institution’s progress in closing achievement gaps or overall academic performance. Cambria Heights was recognized for academic performance.

“The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” the U.S. Department of Education release said.

To date, approximately 10,000 awards have gone to more than 9,000 schools across the country.

“It’s nice to see not only the faculty but the students and community are being recognized,” said Cambria Heights Superintendent Ken Kerchenske, who served as principal of the high school until advancing to his current role this year.

He noted that, “over the last eight or nine years, the faculty in the high school in particular worked very hard to update the curriculum.”

“Honestly, the faculty and students were always very responsive when we tried new things,” Kerchenske said. “If it wasn’t for their cooperation and the community, none of this would have happened.”

School officials want to have a celebratory event in the near future.

Cardona commended this year’s schools for the hard work necessary to keep students “healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.”

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” he said in the release. “In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

Other local institutions that have recently received this prestigious honor include Conemaugh Township Area Elementary School in 2020 and Windber Area High School in 2019.