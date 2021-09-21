Arthur Ventures raises $375M for two latest funds

The Horton Group, one of the largest privately held insurance brokers in the United States, recently hosted an executive roundtable to discuss the importance of restructuring your workplace with employees’ needs in mind. The event was held on August 12 at the Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom in Golden Valley, Minnesota. The panel featured five leaders: Dan Horton, Chief Executive Officer of The Horton Group; Lisa Brezonik, Chief Executive Officer of Salo; Brett Larson, Shareholder of Messerli Kramer; AJ Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Trystar; and Stephanie Pierce, Founder & CEO of KJP Consulting. This topic proved to be quite timely, as studies have shown that two-thirds of employees are “reconsidering their purpose in life” after COVID-19. Because of this, many more employees are reconsidering the type of work they do. “As we emerge from one of the most challenging business environments in decades, executives need to evaluate the structure of their workplace with their people’s priorities in mind and determine what their company will look like moving forward,” Dan Horton said. The Horton Group will host virtual events to provide more updates on employee benefits and additional insurance-related topics.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO