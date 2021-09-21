CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur Ventures raises $375M for two latest funds

By Carter Jones
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arthur Ventures announced Monday that it has closed on two new funds worth a combined $375 million. The largest, a $225 million core fund, is designed to make new investments in startups, and a $150 million growth-stage fund will be used to make follow-up investments in portfolio companies. The firm's...

