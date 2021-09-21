CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Down, 22 to Go: WSL So Far

By Jesse Parker Humphreys
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the blink of an eye, the Women’s Super League has completed two gameweeks and hurriedly rushed everyone off to an international break. So now is the perfect time to lift the lid on some of the trends that have stood out in the first two games. Democratising Pressing. Traditionally...

ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
fourfourtwo.com

Kim Little brace helps Arsenal hammer Manchester City to go top of WSL table

Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League. Vivianne Miedema got the ball rolling with a 10th-minute opener before Little’s fine first strike put Arsenal two goals up in their quest to overtake rivals Tottenham and claim first place, albeit on goal difference for now.
WORLD
SkySports

Arsenal Women 5-0 Man City Women: Vivianne Miedema on song as Gunners go top of WSL

Arsenal Women jumped top of the WSL and kept up their 100-per-cent record, seeing off another title rival in the process with a 5-0 thrashing of Man City. Vivianne Miedema took advantage of Alanna Kennedy's mistake to fire the Gunners ahead at Meadow Park with 10 minutes on the clock, which set the tone for a dominant performance that laid down a marker for the hosts' title hopes.
SPORTS
Person
Willie Kirk
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Marc Skinner
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Rosella Ayane
Person
Leonie Maier
The Independent

Manchester United ‘switch sights’ from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips as Liverpool ‘eye Franck Kessie’

What the papers sayManchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theanalyst.com

Fran’s 50: Kirby Hits a WSL Landmark

Last weekend Fran Kirby became just the third player in WSL history to score 50 goals. We delve into the data to see what makes her such a special talent. When Chelsea signed Fran Kirby from Reading back in 2015, it marked their emergence at the top table of women’s football in England. The switch came at a time where interest in women’s football was piquing, and the race to sign Reading’s star forward was one of the first women’s transfer sagas to capture the attention of the media.
SOCCER
The Independent

Scott McTominay returns to Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scott McTominay has returned to Scotland’s squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers with Israel and the Faroe Islands.The Manchester United midfielder needed groin surgery last month which forced him to miss the wins against Moldova and Austria.He returned for United’s 2-1 win at West Ham and also started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is also in the squad having pulled out through injury ahead of September’s 2-0 loss to Denmark.Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin replaces...
SOCCER
theanalyst.com

The Blueprint: Five Tactical Trends to Look out for in Brighton vs. Arsenal

Although Monday night saw Brighton miss out on the chance to go top of the top-flight for the first time in their history, The Seagulls have still enjoyed a fantastic start to this year’s Premier League. Their current league position of sixth is great in and of itself, but when you realise they’re actually joint-second on 13 points with five other clubs, it tells you how impressive they’ve been. It also points to a juicily competitive title race and top four battle this year, but that’s a story for a different day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs NS Mura: Five things we learned as Harry Kane bags hat-trick in Europa Conference League

Tottenham picked up their first ever Europa Conference League victory as they swatted aside Slovenian champions NS Mura 5-1 on Thursday evening.A penalty from Dele Alli and a lovely finish from Giovani Lo Celso handed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a comfortably first half lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Ziga Kous pulled one back for the visitors with a stunning volley from the edge of the area, but substitute Harry Kane made sure of the points with a 20-minute hat-trick.The performance will not erase memories of three consecutive Premier League defeats, including a one-sided beatdown from Arsenal last weekend. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theanalyst.com

How Does Mbappé’s Scoring Rate Compare to Ronaldo and Messi?

There are three things certain in this world. Death. Taxes. And football pundits discussing the age-old question: who is better, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? With Ronaldo’s sensational return to the Premier League and Messi’s surprise move to Paris, that topic has once again resurfaced with added vigour. The pair are obviously two of the best footballers in history. And without a doubt, the rivalry between the pair has spurred each of them onto greatness.
PREMIER LEAGUE
