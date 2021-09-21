FC council agrees to 'temporary' parking fix for high Waldorf student numbers
After lengthy discussion, the Forest City council on Sept. 20 narrowly approved a temporary parking request from Waldorf University. The temporary parking arrangement is for university students to be able to use 20 city parking spots on the west side of 11th Street, between J and I Streets, near the Boman Fine Arts Center. Waldorf students will be allowed to park there and there will be suspension of the no-parking requirement between 2 and 6 a.m. until Dec. 20.globegazette.com
