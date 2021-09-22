Vintage Market Days back for 5th time in Hoover

Vintage Market Days will return to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for the fifth time. This year's event is scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, is scheduled and will include 95 to 100 vendors. Items will include vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food, said Kim Denard, the owner of the Birmingham market franchise for Vintage Market Days.