Jobs are surging in Dayton region. The labor force? Not so much, and it might get worse.
Jobs may be roaring back from the depths of the Covid-19 economic crisis, but the same can't be said for the labor force. New research by The Business Journals found employment increased by 14.4% in the nation's largest metros between April 2020 and July 2021, but civilian labor forces in those same metros rebounded by just 3.4%. Metros with more than 250,000 in employment were included.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0