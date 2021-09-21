CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Gets rest Tuesday

Lowe is not starting Tuesday against the Yankees. Lowe has enjoyed a solid month of September in which he's gone 16-for-60 (five XBH) with 13 walks, 11 runs scored and seven RBI. He'll get his first day off since Aug. 28 as Andy Ibanez shifts to first base Tuesday.

