Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Gets rest Tuesday

The Rangers list Dunning as their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. Dunning will be picking up his first start since Aug. 20, after he spent about two and a half weeks on the COVID-19 injured list before returning in a relief role once he was activated Sept. 10. Because Dunning didn't get fully stretched out for starting duty during the idle period, the Rangers have been having him build up his pitch count over his two appearances out of the bullpen. In his most recent outing Sept. 15, Dunning covered two innings (43 pitches), so he likely won't be asked to work deep into Tuesday's start. Glenn Otto could be an option to piggyback Dunning, if the Rangers elect to go that route.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO