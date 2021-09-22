CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

39 Australian shark species face extinction: landmark report

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 10 percent of Australia's shark species are at risk of extinction, a government report has found. The National Environmental Science Program (NESP) marine biodiversity hub on Tuesday published the first-ever complete assessment of extinction risk for all Australian sharks, rays and ghost sharks (chimaeras).

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Indigenous Australian wants early pension due to short lives

An Aboriginal man is taking Australia’s government to court to argue that Indigenous people should have access to their pensions earlier than other Australians because their life expectancy is years shorter.Dennis Fisher, 64, said on Monday he is taking the action to benefit other Indigenous Australians.“A lot of us die at a young age,” Fisher said. “If I can help my people somehow, yeah,” he added.The case was filed in Federal Court in Melbourne last Thursday by the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, the Human Rights Law Center and the multinational law firm DLA Piper.The case will argue that Indigenous...
AUSTRALIA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Bandicoot species 'back from the brink' on Australian mainland

A small nocturnal marsupial that once roamed the Australian mainland has been brought back from the brink of extinction after a decades-long conservation effort, authorities said Wednesday. The Eastern Barred Bandicoot populated the grassy plains of Victoria state’s southwest until it was all but obliterated by non-native foxes, feral cats...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Law on exotic pets 'must be changed to save species': Rules need radical overhaul to stop animals heading for extinction, campaigners warn

Laws on the keeping of exotic pets need a radical overhaul to stop animals being driven towards extinction in the wild, a report warns. The Born Free Foundation and RSPCA want the public to choose pets from a list of permitted animals, rather than dangerous or threatened species being banned on a case-by-case basis.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Darwin
Nature.com

Secondary predation constrains DNA-based diet reconstruction in two threatened shark species

Increasing fishing effort, including bycatch and discard practices, are impacting marine biodiversity, particularly among slow-to-reproduce taxa such as elasmobranchs, and specifically sharks. While some fisheries involving sharks are sustainably managed, collateral mortalities continue, contributing towards > 35% of species being threatened with extinction. To effectively manage shark stocks, life-history information, including resource use and feeding ecologies is pivotal, especially among those species with wide-ranging distributions. Two cosmopolitan sharks bycaught off eastern Australia are the common blacktip shark (Carcharhinus limbatus; globally classified as Near Threatened) and great hammerhead (Sphyrna mokarran; Critically Endangered). We opportunistically sampled the digestive tracts of these two species (and also any whole prey; termed the ‘Russian-doll’ approach), caught in bather-protection gillnets off northern New South Wales, to investigate the capacity for DNA metabarcoding to simultaneously determine predator and prey regional feeding ecologies. While sample sizes were small, S. mokkaran fed predominantly on stingrays and skates (Myliobatiformes and Rajiformes), but also teleosts, while C. limbatus mostly consumed teleosts. Metabarcoding assays showed extensive intermixing of taxa from the digestive tracts of predators and their whole prey, likely via the predator’s stomach chyme, negating the opportunity to distinguish between primary and secondary predation. This Russian-doll effect requires further investigation in DNA metabarcoding studies focussing on dietary preferences and implies that any outcomes will need to be interpreted concomitant with traditional visual approaches.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Needle-nose extinct giant penguin from New Zealand is a newfound species

What's black and white and the size of a 10-year-old child? A giant, extinct penguin that lived between 27 million and 35 million years ago in what is now New Zealand. The enormous diving bird stood about 4.5 feet (1.4 meters) tall and had unusually long legs and beak for a penguin, according to scientists who recently described it as a newfound species. It was discovered in 2006 by fossil-hunting students with the Hamilton Junior Naturalist Club (JUNATS), a natural history club in Hamilton, New Zealand, for children ages 10 to 18.
SCIENCE
Fox News

More than a third of shark species threatened with extinction

More than a third of the world's sharks and rays are threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In a report released earlier this month, the group said the loss is primarily due to overfishing and compounded by ocean pollution and climate change.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threatened Species#Australian#Nesp#Charles Darwin University#James Cook University#Csiro
Phys.org

Revealing hidden extinction risk in Madagascar's rare plant species

For many species, there is a lack of information needed to make extinction risk assessments—a problem that is particularly acute in biodiverse regions such as Madagascar. Scientists also fear that current methods of assessing extinction risk may underestimate the problem. A new study has shown that easy to implement genomics...
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Extreme volcanism did not cause the massive extinction of species in the late Cretaceous

A study published in the journal Geology rules out that extreme volcanic episodes had any influence on the massive extinction of species in the late Cretaceous. The results confirm the hypothesis that it was a giant meteorite impact what caused the great biological crisis that ended up with the non-avian dinosaur lineages and other marine and terrestrial organisms 66 million years ago.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
AFP

Australian PM says may not join global climate summit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure to adopt a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target, said in an interview published Monday that he may not join this year's landmark UN climate summit in Glasgow. The world's biggest coal exporter by value, and still reliant on fossil fuels for most of its electricity, Australia has not made a firm commitment on its own greenhouse gas reductions. Morrison has vowed to mine and export fossil fuels as long as there are buyers. Asked about attending the global climate crisis conference in November, Morrison told the West Australian newspaper: "We have not made any final decisions".
POLITICS
The Guardian

South Australian eagle fossil identified as one of the oldest raptor species in the world

A 25m-year-old eagle fossil discovered on a remote outback cattle station in South Australia has been identified as one of the oldest raptor species in the world. Palaeontologists discovered the eagle fossil on the shore of a dry lake known as Lake Pinpa in 2016, and have since identified it as a new species, Archaehierax sylvestris, in a study published in the journal Historical Biology.
WILDLIFE
NBCMontana

US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

BILLINGS, Mont. — Death's come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and almost two dozen other birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct. It's a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal. But scientists say...
BILLINGS, MT
foxbaltimore.com

'Chorus of lawnmowers:' The terrifying mating calls Of 1,000-pound male alligators

American alligators are not shy about announcing their search for a mate. Video captures large male American alligators performing their mating call, which involves grunting loudly as they search for a partner. The alligators were filmed at the Alligator Lagoon in the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy