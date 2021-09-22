Amir Rahnamay-Azar to Step Down as SVP and CFO; Conclude Tenure at Syracuse University
After providing critical leadership that helped Syracuse University navigate challenges presented by the global pandemic, Amir Rahnamay-Azar has announced he will step down from his role as senior vice president (SVP) for business, finance and administrative services (BFAS) and chief financial officer (CFO). As SVP and CFO, Rahnamay-Azar advanced several strategic priorities and initiatives, including the Campus Framework and Invest Syracuse, and stewarded the University’s finances during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rahnamay-Azar was most recently the recipient of the Chancellor’s Medal for Excellence for his stewardship of Syracuse University’s finances during the pandemic last year.news.syr.edu
