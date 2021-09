Utah and Washington State are both at a crossroads entering their Pac-12 game on Saturday. The Utes (1-2) ended non-conference play with uncharacteristic back-to-back losses. Utah rallied from a 14-point deficit against San Diego State but ultimately came up short in a 33-31 triple-overtime loss last weekend. A switch at quarterback gave the Utes a spark in the fourth quarter, but Jadon Redding's missed field goal in the second overtime and an incomplete two-point pass in the third overtime ultimately short-circuited Utah's chances to escape with its second win of the season.

