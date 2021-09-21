CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chad Gray Tests Positive for COVID, Mudvayne Pull Out of Festival

By Lauryn Schaffner
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and thus the band has pulled out of an upcoming festival they were set to perform at. “After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend," the group wrote in a statement.

97.9 WGRD

Watch Vended (Featuring Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Perform at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

With new music just released last week, Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown, performed over the weekend at Knotfest Iowa. The group is fronted by Griffin Taylor, with drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki rounding out their lineup and for some in attendance it was an introduction to the upstart band's live promise.
IOWA STATE
97.9 WGRD

Poison’s Bret Michaels Played a Show at a Hotel Lobby in Florida

Poison singer Bret Michaels is one of rock's true road warriors, but, like everyone else, he had a prolonged period offstage amid the ongoing pandemic. Easing back into touring life, he has performed a handful of shows in 2021, one of the more recent ones being a curious Sept. 25 gig inside the lobby of the Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
97.9 WGRD

A Dog Played Fetch Onstage During Sublime With Rome’s Riot Fest Set

He don't practice Santeria, but he sure can catch a ball! During Sublime With Rome's Riot Fest performance over the weekend, the band welcomed a surprise guest as a dog joined them onstage while they were performing "Santeria." The intrusion appeared quite welcome though as someone was playing fetch with...
PETS
