CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Warriors struggle to contain Vikings in 44-16 loss

guttenbergpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“As a team, we are only focusing on ourselves…we want to focus on what we’re good at and keep moving forward. As far as stats go, they are cool to look at, but at the end of the day, we can’t focus on just making sure that we look better on paper. We need to make sure we can walk the walk. Ed-Co is a good team, they have great history and have proven this year that they can score points. We will treat them with the same amount of respect as we should any team. I am very excited for this week’s game.”

guttenbergpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook drops truth bomb on Kirk Cousins’ QB ranking

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off an impressive 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks and Kirk Cousins once again pieced together an impressive outing. On Wednesday, the Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook praised Cousins and even made an eye-popping statement about how he ranks Cousins among the best in the game.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Three actual positive takeaways from the Vikings' loss

If you're a Vikings fan, you probably watched most of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals through an alternating lens of anger and despair. The penalties started almost immediately. The end of the first half was atrocious. The offensive line remains a big problem. And the end of the game, just when you started to believe, was another punch in the gut.
NFL
chatsports.com

Silver Linings from the Vikings’ Week 1 loss to the Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 12: Greg Joseph #1 of the Minnesota Vikings kicks a field goal to tie the game at 24-24 as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The...
NFL
WDIO-TV

Joseph's missed FG dooms Vikings in 34-33 loss to Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. All that was missing was the finish. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#The Warriors#American Football#Ed Co#Central#Edgewood Colesburg
numberfire.com

K.J. Osborn leads Vikings receivers in loss

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn caught 5 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown on 6 targets in a 34-33, Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Osborn led the Vikings in receiving yards, highlighted by a 64-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage, and he finished with one fewer reception than team-leaders Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. The 2020 fifth-round pick has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps in both games to start the season and he's actually first on the team with 167 yards through two weeks. The Vikings will face a Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 3 that just gave up 128 yards to Julio Jones on Sunday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Vikings takeaways from stunning Week 2 loss to Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings fans have seen this movie far too many times before and it reared its ugly head again on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Down 34-33 with a 37-yard field goal separating the Vikings from going to 1-1 or 0-2, kicker Greg Joseph pushed it wide to the right and Minnesota lost in stunning fashion.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Vikings, Chargers Bettors Left Heartbroken After Last-Second Losses

The late afternoon slate was a thriller for many NFL fans, and those who placed a wager on Sunday’s contests were taken for quite the ride. Within a matter of minutes the Dallas Cowboys earned a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers while the Arizona Cardinals hung on for an unbelievable 34-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Sprains ankle late in loss

Cook carried the ball 22 times for 131 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Cardinals. Per Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site, Cook was slowed by an ankle sprain late in the game. The running back didn't find the...
NFL
scotscoop.com

Scots suffer disappointing loss to Vikings

The Carlmont Scots varsity football team suffered a disappointing defeat to the Palo Alto Vikings by a score of 36-14 on Sept. 18. At one point in the third quarter, the Scots had cut the game to three points after facing a 17-point deficit, but 19 straight points from the Vikings to end the game rendered their comeback naught.
PALO ALTO, CA
Marietta Daily Journal

Jim Souhan: Who to blame for Vikings’ loss? Always follow the money.

The Vikings fan blaming losses on missed field goals is like a New Orleans resident blaming floods on a leaky faucet. Kickers aren't the Vikings' problem. Kickers are the Vikings' toupee. When Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal as time ran out in the Vikings' 34-33 loss at Arizona...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Fans Continue To Be Tortured With Another Brutal Loss

The Minnesota Vikings are having difficulties in getting the job done since last season. They were at 6-6 after 13 weeks with four games left to play. Win all of those games, and they could sneak into the playoffs. Sadly, the Vikings lost the next three games before winning their...
NFL
FanSided

4 most disappointing Vikings in the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings dropped a heartbreaker to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Who were the most disappointing players from the loss?. The Minnesota Vikings lost in a way that is all too familiar to their fans. They played well enough to get a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and after driving down into field goal range to seal the victory, Minnesota’s Greg Joseph shanked the kick, and the team dropped to 0-2 on the season.
NFL
National football post

Vikings fighting off two bad losses getting ready for Seattle

What’s worse: Suffering two defeats on the road on the last play of the game or blowing a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead at home?. That’s the question the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings will attempt to answer Sunday afternoon when they meet in Minneapolis. After easily winning their season opener at...
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Quiet in loss to Vikings

Lockett caught all four of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Vikings. After two huge games to begin the season, Lockett turned in a far more pedestrian line Sunday as it was DK Metcalf's turn to shine instead. At least one of Russell Wilson's two elite receivers is likely to pop in any given week, but the fact that Lockett has seen five targets or less in two of three games so far makes him the more volatile of the duo heading into a Week 4 clash with the 49ers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks loss to Vikings shows long-term problems

I am going to say it. We’ve seen the best days of Pete Carroll with the Seahawks and they won’t be coming back. Maybe it’s the not-great drafts but it’s definitely the bad defense. And Carroll is to blame for keeping Ken Norton Jr employed. Seattle fell to 1-2 on Sunday after a 30-17 loss to the Vikings.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy