Officer shot last month calls for everybody to ‘do better’

Speaking publicly for the first time, Sgt. Sean Kenny recounted the morning he was shot, squarely in the bulletproof vest, a little more than a month ago. The 22-year veteran of the Albuquerque Police Department also blamed the court-mandated reform effort for the high number of officers leaving the force, saying he’s not opposed to reform, but “it’s got to be smart. It’s got to be intelligent. It’s got to be workable.”