CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Officer shot last month calls for everybody to ‘do better’

ABQJournal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking publicly for the first time, Sgt. Sean Kenny recounted the morning he was shot, squarely in the bulletproof vest, a little more than a month ago. The 22-year veteran of the Albuquerque Police Department also blamed the court-mandated reform effort for the high number of officers leaving the force, saying he’s not opposed to reform, but “it’s got to be smart. It’s got to be intelligent. It’s got to be workable.”

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sgt#The Foothills Substation#Dutch Bros Coffee#Abq

Comments / 0

Community Policy