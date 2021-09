“We need to be physical on the line this week. Both sides of the ball. Kee High is a very physical team and we have to be physical with them and eliminate that factor.”. That was one of coach Joe Koehn’s biggest concerns as the Central football team prepared to take on the undefeated Kee Hawks on Sept. 24. The Warriors were focused on stopping the Hawks’ running attack, which averages almost 300 yards and five touchdowns a game. In an effort to combat this, the team “switched a few things up on defense and with alignments and some assignments,” Koehn said.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO