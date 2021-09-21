CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HR Impact Awards: Inaugural program honors 20 Columbus HR professionals

By Doug Buchanan
Columbus Business First
 8 days ago
Columbus Business First has been recognizing the region’s Best Places to Work for close to two decades, and this year we're also acknowledging commendable work by the people who help create successful workplace cultures with our inaugural HR Impact Awards.

Columbus Business First

Gene therapy manufacturer Andelyn adds lab in Dublin as construction continues in OSU Innovation District

Andelyn Biosciences Inc. is adding a second laboratory in Dublin, and will move into its headquarters in Ohio State University's Innovation District before construction is complete. Not quite two years old, the gene therapy manufacturing spinoff of Nationwide Children's Hospital has grown to 185 jobs – and is outgrowing temporary...
Columbus Business First

Gryphon Financial Partners Welcomes Altenburg & Associates from Merrill Lynch

Gryphon Financial Partners is pleased to announce that financial advisors, Austin Altenburg and Katelyn Stanchfield, CFP® and financial professionals Allison Kelley and Grace Lesinski, will be joining them from the Merrill Lynch office in Columbus, Ohio. As of August 2021, they reported having served approximately $265 million in brokerage assets. Altenburg & Associates joined Gryphon to be independent and provide clients with advice that ensures full objectivity. Prior to joining Gryphon Financial Partners, Austin was a Senior Vice President at Merrill Lynch for over thirteen years. Katelyn had been at Merrill Lynch over 10 years most recently as an Assistant Vice President. Joel Guth, CEO and Founder of Gryphon stated, “We welcome Austin, Katelyn, Allison and Grace to the Gryphon family and look forward to working and teaming with them. We are committed to supporting our advisors to allow them more control over how they run their businesses as well as serve their clients.” “Gryphon provided the right balance of independence and resources as we work to provide better service and innovative solutions to our clients,” said Altenburg. “Joel and his team have the same focus as we do which is to help clients protect and build their wealth. They take a highly comprehensive approach to solving client needs and helping them to reach their financial and life goals.” About Gryphon Financial Partners: As a comprehensive wealth management firm located in the Arena District in Columbus, Ohio with over a $1.3 billion of assets, Gryphon safeguards and protects personal wealth, retirement assets, and business equity. They do this by offering a full range of services such as strategic asset allocation, private investment opportunities, risk management, wealth transfer strategies, philanthropic planning, lending strategies, and extensive financial planning.
Columbus Business First

Largest Central Ohio Minority-owned Businesses

We rank Central Ohio minority-owned businesses by 2020 revenue. To qualify for this list, companies must be based in Central Ohio and 51% or more owned by members of minority groups as defined by the Ohio Department of Development – African-American, Native American, Hispanic or Asian-American. Information is provided by individual companies via an online survey and could not be independently verified.
Columbus Business First

COhatch creating impact fund to fuel new businesses

Worthington-based coworking company COhatch wants to help startups grow. Matt Davis, the company’s co-founder and CEO, told Columbus Business First he has created the COhatch impact fund, where he and his wife will give away 10% of their shares of COhatch into a donor-advised fund and then convince other CEOs and donors to donate to the fund as well.
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

