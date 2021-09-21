CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Purchasing power development frankly disappointing’ | Financial issues

By Courtney Horton
 8 days ago

For many workers, it is becoming increasingly difficult to make ends meet due to delayed income, higher taxes and rising expenses, the VCP union says in an initial reaction. “The projected purchasing power picture is quite disappointing, if you look at the booming economic recovery,” says Nick van Holstein, President of VCP. According to Van Holstein, the picture of purchasing power is disappointing not only for workers, but also for older people with an additional pension. “Disposable income must be structurally increased to maintain the cost of life. Politics should not leave it at the margins.”

Related
Log Cabin Democrat

Inflation and purchasing power

Inflation is the percentage change in the average price level. When there is inflation, dollars become less valuable. Here is why that matters: if the price level goes up but your income stays the same, your salary can’t buy as much stuff, so your standard of living will decline. Fortunately, inflation rates typically run at about 3 percent in the U.S., which is pretty low by international standards. Even more fortunately, the inflation rate has been exceptionally low in recent years. From 2012 to 2020, it was always less than 3 percent; from 2013 to 2016 it was always less than 2 percent; and in 2015 it was only 0.1 percent. Given these historically low inflation rates, many people did not even notice the upward trend in average prices.
BUSINESS
travelweekly.com

Hyatt expands stock issue for Apple Leisure purchase

Hyatt Hotels Corp. expanded a public offering slated to help fund the company's planned acquisition of Apple Leisure Group. Previously, Hyatt said 7 million shares of Class A common stock would be available in the offering. Now, the underwriters of the stock sale have exercised an option to purchase an additional 1.05 million shares.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Zolve develops financial products for US immigrants

Zolve has launched a financial product which will be offering the US immigrants the ability to obtain an FDIC-insured bank account, credit card, and debit card upon entering the US. All of these can be obtained without a social security number, in partnership with Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB). Customers...
CREDITS & LOANS
CBS News

Chinese property developer's financial woes spark economic fears

One of China's largest property developers is trying to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. Evergrande announced it would make a nearly $36 million interest payment Thursday, a small fraction of the $310 billion of outstanding debt it reported in June. Some experts fear if the company defaults it could cause economic shockwaves worldwide. Columbia University professor Shang-Jin Wei, a former chief economist for the Asian Development Bank, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about those concerns.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Lulumon Athletica Signs Power Purchase Agreement With Enel Green Power

Lulumon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Enel Green Power North America Inc, part of Enel S.p.A. (OTC: ENLAY) The agreement will enable the apparel company to source 100% renewable electricity across its direct operations in North America by 2021. Through the VPPA,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
schiffgold.com

Study: Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Enhanced Unemployment

Incentives matter. All of the political grandstanding, media spin and wishful thinking won’t change this basic economic principle. Both Janet Yellen and Joe Biden insisted “enhanced” unemployment benefits weren’t incentivizing people not to work. But as we recently reported, analysis of continuing unemployment claims after a number of red states cut enhanced benefits undermined this narrative. Now a study by Mercatus Center economists Michael Farren and Christopher M. Kaiser further destroys the ludicrous notion that paying people not to work won’t result in fewer people working.
ECONOMY
Syracuse.com

Social Security cost-of-living hike coming, but might not matter for many

Social Security recipients are in for their biggest cost-of-living increase in years in 2022, but much of the extra cash is likely to get eaten up by higher costs. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise 6% to 6.1% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.
BUSINESS

