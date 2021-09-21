‘Purchasing power development frankly disappointing’ | Financial issues
For many workers, it is becoming increasingly difficult to make ends meet due to delayed income, higher taxes and rising expenses, the VCP union says in an initial reaction. “The projected purchasing power picture is quite disappointing, if you look at the booming economic recovery,” says Nick van Holstein, President of VCP. According to Van Holstein, the picture of purchasing power is disappointing not only for workers, but also for older people with an additional pension. “Disposable income must be structurally increased to maintain the cost of life. Politics should not leave it at the margins.”houstonianonline.com
