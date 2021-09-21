CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Artist's View: The Painted Anemone

By Larry Eifert
48north.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnemones are mostly stationary animals that have stinging tentacles to subdue prey. Their waving arms then transport the hapless creature to a centrally located mouth, where it quickly becomes the next meal. The Painted Anemone, also known as the Christmas Anemone, is one of the most common anemones around the San Juan Islands. They feed on crabs, mussels, barnacles, and fish. Not every creature is fair game, as the Candy-striped Shrimp (appropriately named), seems to be immune to the sting, and so one can find a candy-stripe next to a painted, neatly tucked into the anemone’s waving arms of death.

48north.com

Comments / 0

Related
tigernet.com

Artist's Impression

If pigs are so smart, why do 66% of them use weak and inferior materials during construction?
DESIGN
capenews.net

Historic Paintings By Renowned Bourne Artist Returned After Restoration

Historic 19th-century paintings by a Bourne resident and artist, Charles Sidney Raleigh, have been renovated and returned to their home at the Jonathan Bourne Historical Center in time for the Historical Society’s 100th anniversary. The society used a $54,040 funding grant from the Community Preservation Fund to restore a collection...
BOURNE, MA
Daily Herald

Local Artist's Custom Painting to Benefit Erika's Lighthouse

Angelina Vivant, a Glencoe-based artist and mother of two, is using her talent to support Erika's Lighthouse and its mission to raise vital awareness for children and teens' mental health. In collaboration with the nonprofit organization, Vivant created a custom 12" x 12" oil painting that beautifully captures the themes...
GLENCOE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
goodshomedesign.com

Artist Transforms Building Façade in France With Delicate Painted Lace

NeSpoon is a Polish street artist who decorates buildings from several European cities, covering them in her unique style and personality. Her murals are inspired by delicate lace patterns, and now she has brought her mastery to French Brittany, to the In Cité, Festival écologique d’Arts Urbains. She has transformed...
DESIGN
Big Frog 104

See Stunning Fall Foliage On This 2-Hour Train Ride To Old Forge

While Upstate New York definitely has the peaks of the Adirondacks to offer fall foliage, Central New York has a train to give you great views too. There are some folks who really just prefer climbing a mountain top to get the perfect picture of the leaves changing color. Some others enjoy taking a car ride on the back roads to see the colors above them. Neither is wrong. However, another way that is very unique is hopping aboard a train bound for Old Forge.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Christmas#Crabs#Animals#Sunflower Star#Painted Anemones
une.edu

Local artist Laura Vickery exhibits paintings at UNE’s Biddeford Campus Center

An exhibition of paintings by local artist Laura Vickery will be on display at the University of New England’s Biddeford Campus Center until September 30. The exhibition features an exploration in color theory using acrylic paints in just three colors: red, yellow, and blue. Vickery mixes the colors and applies them to canvas with brushes or palette knives in order to represent what she calls “the beauty and perfection” in nature.
BIDDEFORD, ME
Brainerd Dispatch

Duluth artist completes a painting a week for 1 year on 'Fancy Lady Fridays'

After adding a pair of earrings, the Duluth artist was ready for her closeup. Lemp recently completed a yearlong project in which she created one original painting a week. She coined the series Fancy Lady Friday, and charted her progress on her Instagram account, @clairesahara. In watercolor and gouache, Lemp...
DULUTH, MN
timesdelphic.com

Commentary: Horoscopes for 9/29

What iconic fall activity should you use to kick off the start of autumn based on your zodiac sign?. The newfound crispness of the air seems to whisper that autumn is starting. A season of evolution, leaving the negative behind and embracing comfort is worth celebrating. While waiting for the leaves to change and getting your Halloween costumes ready, there are many ways to usher in the new season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Amomama

Man Renovating an Old House Drops a Brick and Finds a Key Inside — Story of the Day

A man renovating a house knocked down a loose brick to discover a strange key inside. He followed the trail of the key and learned an important lesson. John Smith was one of the dozens of young men out on the streets looking for a means to support themselves and, in several cases, their families. They were all chasing the American dream, looking to become millionaires.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
t2conline.com

Architectural Artist, Leisa Collins, Combats the Ravages of Time by Painting Portraits of Historic Homes Before These Houses Are Lost Forever

Alarmed that hundreds of historic homes and buildings are being torn down in the United States every week, architectural artist Leisa Collins embarked on a decade-long mission to honor the beauty and legacy of American architecture with her paintbrush. She traveled to all fifty states — and the District of Columbia — capturing these invaluable structures on canvas and collecting their stories before they could be lost to the wrecking ball or the ravages of time.
VISUAL ART
vanceairscoop.com

Local artist finds fun, peace in watercolor painting

ENID, Okla. — When Amanda Lilley received a three-month subscription for watercolor boxes from a friend a little over two years ago, she had no clue that would be the start of her watercolor painting journey. The boxes came with access to online tutorials, different painting projects and watercolor supplies...
ENID, OK
Big Frog 104

The Scariest Haunted Attraction In New York Will Frighten You Beyond Belief

Checking out haunted attractions is definitely a tradition for many this time of year. Luckily for us in New York, we have one that gets recognition nationally. As the chilly nights roll in and the horror classics play on repeat on the television, maybe you want a different activity than throwing your popcorn in the air from fright. Nothing is wrong with binging some Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, or Friday The 13th movies. Instead of that, get ready for a jump scare, you're sure to have one at the scariest haunted attraction in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techxplore.com

DronePaint: A human-swarm interaction system for environment exploration and artistic painting

Researchers at Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) in Russia have recently developed an innovative system for human-swarm interactions that allows users to directly control the movements of a team of drones in complex environments. This system, presented in a paper pre-published on arXiv is based on an interface that recognizes human gestures and adapts the drones' trajectories accordingly.
ENGINEERING
KING-5

Seattle artist Henry shows off favorite paintings in new book

SEATTLE — Even if you haven't heard of Seattle artist Henry, chances are you'll recognize his paintings. He has created thousands of canvases in his lifetime and you can find his murals throughout the city. His unique style and characters are well recognized and bring happiness to many. But how...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy