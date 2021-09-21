Artist's View: The Painted Anemone

Anemones are mostly stationary animals that have stinging tentacles to subdue prey. Their waving arms then transport the hapless creature to a centrally located mouth, where it quickly becomes the next meal. The Painted Anemone, also known as the Christmas Anemone, is one of the most common anemones around the San Juan Islands. They feed on crabs, mussels, barnacles, and fish. Not every creature is fair game, as the Candy-striped Shrimp (appropriately named), seems to be immune to the sting, and so one can find a candy-stripe next to a painted, neatly tucked into the anemone’s waving arms of death.