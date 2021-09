The Whippet Football Team came up short in a comeback attempt against the visiting Spartans of McFarland on Friday, September 17. The first points of the game came from McFarland in the middle of the first quarter, but the Whippets responded with a 10-play drive capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run by Evaristo Soto. The Whippets missed the extra point leaving the score at 6-7. That score was maintained until halftime as the Whippets came up with two big end zone interceptions by Marcus DePorter and Nate Black.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO