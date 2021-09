FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – We all know that the last couple of years have been extremely hard on anyone working in healthcare. At the frontline of our local hospitals, clinics, and doctor’s offices are always nurses. Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, several local nurses are being recognized for their exceptional commitment to providing patient care. Seven nurses with Lutheran Health Network have received the DAISY Award for their positive care and impact on the lives of patients and their families.

