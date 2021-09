(COVID Vaccinations available in Calexico)...The Vaccinations are available at the Calexico Wellness Clinic. The Clinic is now providing the vaccinations Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 in the morning to 5:00 in the evening. The Clinic is located at 120 Heffernan Avenue, Suite D. COVID vaccinations are free to the public. For more information, call the Clinic at 760-270-9126.