Lehigh Acres, FL

Thieves steal mango tree from Lehigh Acres backyard

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQyI5_0c3zgBml00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Thieves dug up and stole a mango tree from a Lehigh Acres backyard.

Lehigh Acres resident Dynel Matvia noticed her tree was gone on Saturday when she went outside to water it. The spot where the five-foot mango tree once stood is filled in now, but the answer to why and who stole the tree hasn’t been answered.

“It was perfectly dug around and all the roots were gone, and it was just perfectly, like they knew what they were doing,” Dynel Matvia said.

Her father owns the Lincoln Avenue home. Combined, the two of them have quite the nursery sprouting up in their backyard.

“Why would somebody come and take a stinkin’ mango tree off of me,” said Rick Matvia. “I don’t understand it.”

It’s not the first time, or even the second time, that a Lee County home was targeted by mango thieves.

“I heard about the lady in Cape Coral and then I was like ‘Wow, it’s happening here too,” said Dynel Matvia.

A man mad for mangoes was caught on camera jumping for joy as he knocked fruit out of a tree that wasn’t his.

Rick Matvia said he doesn’t really care about the mango tree. He can grow another one.

“I would’ve gave them the mango if they would’ve asked me for it,” he said.

What bugs his family is that someone was creeping through their backyard uninvited.

“I never really heard of anybody just coming into somebody’s yard and just taking fruit trees,” said Dynel.

