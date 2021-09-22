CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IID Moves To Stabilize Power Bills

By George Gale
 7 days ago

(IID Board adjusts ECA)....It happened at the IID Board meeting Tuesday. . The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors took action to stabilize the Energy Cost Adjustment factor to 4.032 cents per kilowatt hour on customers electric bills for the month of October 2021, as the District works to recover from increases in purchased power and fuel costs. Chief Financial Officer Belen Valenzuela said the action lessens the impact to customers of the rising purchased power and fuel costs for 2021. The ECA recovers costs of purchased power and fuel to the utility. The action Tuesday includes applying $9.3 million from the ECA balancing account to help offset the ECA as a credit back to customers. The IID Board took similar action for September.

