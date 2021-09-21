CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures, and gusty wind will create erratic fire behavior and rapid fire spread. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 289. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s.

