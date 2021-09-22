CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk High volleyball team responds to adversity in win

By RANDY POSPISHIL sports@norfolkdailynews.com
Norfolk Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norfolk High volleyball team played against two very different opponents Tuesday evening — and both were the Lincoln Northeast Rockets. The team that the Panthers dispatched 25-16 and 25-14 in the first two sets transformed into a much more capable, aggressive offensive squad in the third and fourth sets. But after losing the third set 25-22, Norfolk proved itself capable of responding to adversity to close out the match 25-23 in the fourth and final set.

POTUS
