Norfolk High volleyball team responds to adversity in win

The Norfolk High volleyball team played against two very different opponents Tuesday evening — and both were the Lincoln Northeast Rockets. The team that the Panthers dispatched 25-16 and 25-14 in the first two sets transformed into a much more capable, aggressive offensive squad in the third and fourth sets. But after losing the third set 25-22, Norfolk proved itself capable of responding to adversity to close out the match 25-23 in the fourth and final set.