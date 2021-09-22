CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

2813 Battery Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

Cover picture for the articleCome see this turn key colonial with a large detached 1.5 car garage well positioned on a quiet street and loaded with upgrades. Features include NEW HVAC '19, NEW WINDOWS '19, NEW ROOF '15, NEW DRIVEWAY '20, CONDITIONED CRAWL '20, REFINISHED HARDWOOD '21, renovated eat-in kitchen with newer Ikea cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances, open floor plan with a comfortable flow, formal dining room, spacious laundry room, master suite with walk-in closet plus additional closet, two more large bedrooms, tiled full bath, rear deck, fenced rear yard, 520sqft detached garage/workshop plus tons more. Homes this nice are selling immediately so you'd better hurry.

