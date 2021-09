STRIKEOUT WATCH: The Cubs have 1,502 strikeouts by batters this year. That’s 17 short of breaking the franchise record (1,518 in 2015). If the record doesn’t fall tonight, it will almost certainly happen in Game 1 against the Cardinals Friday. Also, that total is 94 short of breaking the MLB record (1,595, set by the 2019 Tigers). Since the trade-deadline selloff (in other words, with basically the current team), the Cubs are averaging 10.81 strikeouts per game. If they maintain that average, the MLB record will fall Friday, October 1 in St. Louis. The season total of 1,502 strikeouts leads MLB by 47 (the Marlins are second at 1,455).

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO