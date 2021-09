As the United States government and others consider new guidelines and restrictions amidst the ongoing challenges presented by Delta COVID-19 variant, the United Kingdom is considering re-establishing the use of vaccine passports in English nightclubs. The government notably released its “COVID-19 Response: Autumn & Winter Plan” on September 14 due to a recent surge in cases. According to the plan, if the count of COVID-19 cases does not subside in the coming weeks, vaccine passports could go into effect for a number of settings, including indoor spaces with more than 500 attendees, outdoor locations with more than 10,000 people, and nightclubs.

