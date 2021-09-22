CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Aircraft intercepted from NY restricted flight area

charlottestar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US] September 22 (ANI): A small aircraft on Tuesday (local time) entered the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area in New York City while the United Nations General Assembly with participation from world leaders had commenced. A Cessna 182 entered the TFR at approximately 2 pm and the small aircraft...

www.charlottestar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

Military aircraft test flight creates sonic boom over southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Office of Emergency Management confirmed what caused the loud boom heard over southwest Missouri late Monday morning. According to officials, Boeing was running a test loop starting in St. Louis and made its way to the Ozarks. The military aircraft reached a certain speed to...
MISSOURI STATE
Antelope Valley Press

US easing virus restrictions for some flights

WASHINGTON — The US said Monday it will ease airline restrictions this fall on travel to the country for people who have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test, replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are far lower.
TRAVEL
realcleardefense.com

Russia, PRC Intercept U.S. Aircraft ‘Multiple Times a Day’ in Pacific

The head of Pacific Air Force said he had no objections to India buying Russia's S-400 system "in the current environment." But -- and this is a big but -- he said India's action "will perhaps affect a future purchase by India, if they were interested in purchasing other defense equipment from us. But that's out of my lane, and I don't really talk about that, because it's tomorrow stuff."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
Mental_Floss

Can an Average Passenger Actually Be Talked Through Landing a Plane in an Emergency?

Some people are born great, and others have greatness thrust upon them. And there are few thrustings-upon more dramatic than the disaster-movie scenario of an airliner’s flight crew being stricken and a non-pilot having to take the wheel and land the plane. It's typically depicted as being as simple as getting some instructions from the tower and setting the plane down on the runway—but is that how it would really go down?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Syracuse.com

US easing Covid restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Navy training aircraft crashes in Texas residential area

A Navy T-45C Goshawk training jet crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning, injuring its two pilots but leaving local residents unharmed, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian confirmed in a media briefing. Driving the news: Both the jet instructor pilot and the student naval...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot

In the nearly nine months since Jan. 6, federal agents have tracked down and arrested more than 600 people across the United States believed to have joined in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.Getting those cases swiftly to trial is turning out to be an even more difficult task.Investigators have collected a mountain of evidence in the attack and are working to organize it and share it with defense attorneys. And that mountain keeps growing with new arrests still happening practically every week.Washington s federal court, meanwhile, is clogged with Jan. 6 cases, which more than double the total number...
PROTESTS
Nevada Current

The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government

Policy, politics and progressive commentary After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard the righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises […] The post The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government appeared first on Nevada Current.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US siblings under China exit ban head home after Huawei deal

An American brother and sister barred from exiting China since 2018 in an apparent bid to pressure their father to return and face criminal allegations have finally left the country, Beijing and Washington confirmed on Tuesday. It quoted the siblings saying they were being prevented from leaving to compel their father, a former executive at a Chinese state-owned bank, to return to the country and face criminal charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US generals say they recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised keeping American troops in Afghanistan to bolster the Afghan government and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said they had personally recommended that the United States maintain about 2,500 troops on the ground in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden, in April, ordered a complete pullout of forces from Afghanistan by September 11, following through on an agreement reached with the Taliban by former president Donald Trump to end the US troop presence there. Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee to address the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Ani#Tfr#Vip#Unga#Australian#Iraqi
The Independent

Feds aim to reduce lines of planes waiting to take off

Federal officials plan to roll out software at 27 large U.S. airports that they hope will eliminate long lines of planes waiting to take off while also slightly reducing fuel consumption.It won't happen soon. A Federal Aviation Administration official said Tuesday that the software should be working in Phoenix early next year but take 10 years to reach all the targeted airports.The software calculates exactly when planes should push back from the terminal gate so they don't waste time idling in lines on taxiways before taking off.NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina The fuel savings are modest, however. The FAA said it expects the software to save more than 7 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by 75,000 tons per year.U.S. passenger airlines burned more than 18 billion gallons of fuel in 2019, according to the Transportation Department. Airplanes are a small but growing source of climate-changing carbon emissions.The FAA said the software is part of a bigger investment in managing the flow of traffic at major airports. The agency posted animation showing how the software is designed to work.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Upcoming Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Press

Langley Air Force Base pilots facing new challenges during Alaskan exercises

Air Force brass are refining lessons learned from an intensive three weeks of Alaskan flying for Langley Air Force Base’s 94th Fighter Squadron and 192nd wing last month but for Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuntz, the 94th’s commander, the big take-away is simple. “We learned in Vietnam that the most losses came in the first eight to 10 sorties, and so this is a way to give young pilots those eight to ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Community Policy