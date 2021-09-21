CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise Disney+ Release Dates Revealed

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company released the newest details regarding Disney+ Day, an occasion in November that will celebrate the two year anniversary of the streaming service. The day is expected to feature the debut of new programming tied to the present and future of some of your favorite Disney franchises — and apparently, that will include the Disney+ debut of two of the studio's latest hits. Friday, November 12th will see Jungle Cruise, which first hit the streamer's Premier Access tier earlier this summer, being made available to all subscribers. November 12th will also be the Disney+ debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which debuted exclusively in theaters earlier this month. At that date, Shang-Chi will be available to all subscribers.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

When Will Jungle Cruise Be Free for Disney+ Subscribers?

Audiences will be able to join Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise from the safety of their own homes soon, and for free (minus subscription), with the Disney outing now due to hit Disney+ on November 12. The movie was released back in July, hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously, but it won't be long before all subscribers can visit, or perhaps even revisit, the fantasy adventure flick.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Robin Williams Film Is Dominating Disney Plus

If you were asked to name an animated movie starring Robin Williams, then you’d obviously choose Disney’s Aladdin. After all, it’s widely lauded as one of the Mouse House’s best and most beloved efforts, and the iconic actor’s turn as the Genie is arguably the single greatest voice performance in the history of feature length animation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Kevin Feige
99.5 WKDQ

Disney Announces ’Shang-Chi’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus

November 12 will be the first “Disney Day,” (The first official one, anyway. Some weeks around here it feels like every day is Disney Day.) The company is billing it as “a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company.” That will include a bunch of new programming on the Disney+ streaming service — the centerpiece of which will be the streaming premiere of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MOVIES
The Independent

Disney fan shamed for inappropriately touching Gaston character: ‘Please do not be that person’

A TikTok user has urged Disney fans not to harass Disney employees after sharing a video of Gaston breaking character in response to a woman touching his chest.This week, Evan Snead, who goes by the username @evansnead on TikTok, where he frequently shares behind-the-scenes facts and videos about Disney theme parks, uploaded the TikTok as a reminder to guests of the importance of treating Disney cast members with respect.In the clip, which is captioned: “Girl harasses Gaston and he (rightfully) forces her to LEAVE,” a woman can be seen standing next to the Disney employee dressed as the Beauty...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
unewsonline.com

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Disney’s Newest Avenger

After COVID-19 halted the filming process for the new Marvel movie in February 2020, the anticipated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” finally hit theaters Labor Day weekend. The talented cast—consisting of Simu Liu, Akwafina, Meng’er Zhang, and many more—received countless positive reviews from critics and hit a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) as he is forced to face his traumatic past after he is ambushed by his father. Shang-Chi faces many internal and external struggles as he works together with his sister Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), to fight the evils from their childhood all while uncovering secrets of the past.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi: Marvel Designer Reveals Different Look for Abomination's Return

When one of the trailers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings confirmed the return of The Incredible Hulk villain The Abomination it came with the surprise reveal that he'd be sporting a slightly more comic accurate look. The version of the character last seen in the 2008 movie was missing some key traits seen in the pages of Marvel comic books but now it seems like his mutations have continued and he's got his trademark pointed ears. Senior Visual Development Artist for Marvel Studios Anthony Francisco took to social media to share some concept art for the character's appearance which seems like a melding of the classic Abomination with the version from The Incredible Hulk.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#The Walt Disney Company#Premier Access#Disneyplus#Flexibility#Theatres#Disney Premiere Access#Jungle Cruise
infusenews.com

Disney+ to celebrate anniversary with streaming debut of ‘Shang-Chi’ on November 12th

Disney might demand getting back to theater-first movie releases, yet that doesn’t mean you’ll be standing by long in the event that you’d prefer watch at home. The organization is denoting the second anniversary of the Disney+ launch on November 20th with the streaming presentation of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — and indeed, that is at no additional charge. That is not totally astonishing when Disney said it would cut the Marvel movie’s theatrical window into equal parts, yet it’s great to know precisely when you can begin streaming.
MOVIES
CNET

Marvel's Shang-Chi still isn't streaming on Disney Plus

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been one of the biggest box office success stories of the pandemic. Riding a wave of critical praise and buzz about its martial arts fight scenes, Shang-Chi has hauled in more than $258 million in ticket grosses worldwide in less than two weeks. A major factor in that success was the film's streaming strategy, which was to not stream at all.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Reveals His Origin Story was Cut from the Movie

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Marvel Studios once again hit the jackpot with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With an impressive pandemic box office streak under its belt, it's already safe to say that the Simu Liu-led film isn't exactly a flop as some critics initially thought it would be and there's more where that came from for sure.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Actor Reveals Epic Razor Fist Deleted Scene

There is little doubt that Razor Fist was a real scene-stealer in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. However, it looks like we could have seen more of the character if certain scenes were not removed from the theatrical cut. Florian Munteanu has revealed that they had shot an epic scene that was ultimately deleted and it almost shared more of Razor Fist's relationship with Wenwu.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Shang-Chi’ To Hit Streaming On November 12th As Part Of “Disney+ Day” Event

November 12th is shaping up to be huge for the Mouse House and subscribers to Disney+. At a recent Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference, CEO Bob Chapek announced the first annual Disney+ Day, which will include a full lineup of special projects and additions from across Marvel, Star Wars, and even…Home Alone.
MOVIES
allears.net

Here’s When Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Be FREE on Disney+

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the first Disney movies to arrive exclusively in theaters since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, Disney has been opting to release films in a hybrid format both in theaters and with Disney+ Premier Access. But, Shang-Chi‘s 45-day exclusive theatrical release proved to be successful and the movie quickly rose to achieve Labor Day box office records and remained at #1 in the box office for two weekends in a row. But, soon you won’t have to head to the theater to see the film — we now know when Shang-Chi will premiere on Disney+ for free!
MOVIES
ABC13 Houston

'Shang-Chi' to make streaming premiere on Nov. 12 for Disney+ Day

LOS ANGELES -- Disney+ is about to mark its second birthday this November, and the streaming service will celebrate by dropping a host of new movies, episodes and other content for subscribers. Dubbed Disney+ Day, the Nov. 12 celebration announced Tuesday will include the streaming premiere of "Shang-Chi and The...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Shang-Chi Debuting On Disney Plus On November 12

Disney has announced that the Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit Disney+ on November 12, which the studio is designating as Disney+ Day. According to a tweet sent out by the studio, Shang-Chi and tons more content will be landing on the streaming service that day.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

“Disney+ Day” — ‘Shang-Chi’, ‘Jungle Cruise’, a Boba Fett special, and more coming on November 12

Disney has declared Friday, November 12 Disney+ Day, and to celebrate, the streaming service announced it’s debuting content from its properties Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Among the launches on November 12 will be the streaming debut of the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy