Detectives want your help to catch this Burglary suspect with this Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. An unknown male committed a Burglary of a business in the 5400 block of SPID. The suspect was observed on camera hiding in a place of business until after closing time and then proceeded to burglarize a separate business, stealing a large quantity of items from the location.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO