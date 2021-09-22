CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First day of fall: Why the equinox isn't as equal as you might think

News Channel Nebraska
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwice a year, everyone on Earth is seemingly on equal footing -- at least when it comes to the distribution of light and dark. On Wednesday, September 22, we entered our second and final equinox of 2021. If you reside in the Northern Hemisphere, you know it as the fall equinox (or autumnal equinox). For people south of the equator, this equinox actually signals the coming of spring.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

CBS Miami

First Day Of Fall Is Almost Here, Autumnal Equinox On Wednesday

MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Mark your calendars, South Florida, fall begins on Wednesday, September 22nd. And although, the leaves will not be falling from our South Florida palm trees nor will the temperatures drop enough to put an end to the summer heat, the autumnal equinox is still happening at 3:21 pm EDT this coming Wednesday, two days after Monday night’s full moon also known as the ‘Harvest Moon’. The autumnal equinox officially kicks off the fall season as soon as the sun crosses the celestial equator, which is an imaginary line extending straight out from Earth’s equator to the sun. View from...
MIAMI, FL
basinlife.com

First Day of Fall — Autumn Equinox

Most of the Earth will experience about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness during the Fall Equinox. The word “equinox” comes from Latin aequus, meaning “equal,” and nox, “night.” On the equinox, day and night are roughly equal in length. After the autumnal equinox, days become shorter...
CELEBRATIONS
nationalgeographic.com

Why the equinox ushers in the arrival of fall

Every six months, once in March and again in September, an equinox splits Earth’s day almost in half, giving us about 12 hours of daylight and 12 of night. On September 22, 2021, the autumnal equinox will signal the coming of fall for the Northern Hemisphere. Then, on March 20, 2022, nature will once again bring us the vernal equinox, the time of year that ushers in spring in the North. Those dates are swapped for the vernal and autumnal equinoxes in the Southern Hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
nationalgeographic.com

Why you might not be getting the salmon you paid for

America’s favorite fish is swimming in a sea of controversy, from alleged corporate price fixing and false sustainability claims to mislabeling and fraud. Salmon is the most popular fish in the U.S.—Americans collectively consume nearly 450,000 tons each year—and the choices are countless: farmed Atlantic, wild-caught sockeye, king, pink, smoked. Some are green-certified, others are labeled “all-natural.” How to choose? And can you trust that your purchases will deliver on the promise of protecting wild species and safeguarding your health?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

'Made in the USA'? A lot more than you might think

This story is part of Road Trip 2021, CNET's coverage of the Biden administration's push to grow American manufacturing and make more things in the USA. The federal governments wants Americans to buy more things at home. Shortly after taking office in January, President Joe Biden issued an executive order mandating stricter enforcement of "Buy American" standards within federal agencies. Then in July, he proposed a new rule that would hike up the minimum percentage of American-made parts required in products that the federal government purchases.
MLB
petapixel.com

Photographing Earth From the ISS is Not as Easy As You Might Think

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared numerous beautiful photos of Earth taken from the International Space Station, but contrary to popular belief, making these photos isn’t as simple as just hanging out in the space station’s cupola. As spotted by Digital Trends, Pesquet shared the image above along with a few...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
Crossville Chronicle

ENJOYING NATURE: Climbing that mountain might be easier than you think

Getting to the top of a 14,000-foot mountain is something many people have on their bucket lists. If that is not on your list, I recommend that you add it and scratch one of your unattainable goals. You are probably never going to lose those 15 pounds or learn Spanish,...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Community Policy