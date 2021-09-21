CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Box: Ladue 2, Lafayette 0

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Ten Hochman: A baseball odyssey to 2001, as we compare Cardinals teams with 10-game winning streaks. Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!) Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Kirkwood waltzes over Ladue

Tyler Macon notched three receiving touchdowns to lead Kirkwood to a 34-18 win over Ladue Friday at Ladue. Deion Brown also contributed for Kirkwood with two rushing touchdowns. Key offensive players for Ladue were Adonis Whitley with a receiving touchdown, Jared Rhodes with a returning touchdown and Mason Taylor with a field goal.
KIRKWOOD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: St. Joseph's 3, Ladue 0

Villa Duchesne clamps down on defense in knocking off rival MICDS. Eye On The Tigers: Mizzou defense has chance to quiet critics. Ten Hochman: A baseball odyssey to 2001, as we compare Cardinals teams with 10-game winning streaks. Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes...
LADUE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Herr
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Kirkwood 34, Ladue 18

L: Jared Rhodes 94 kickoff return (Mason Taylor kick), 11:41. K: Tyler Macon 28 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (run failed), 1:01. K: Tyler Macon 38 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 7:28. L: Mason Taylor 47 FG, 5:37. K: Deion Brown 1 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 2:01. Third Quarter.
KIRKWOOD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Parkway Central 13, Ladue 3

Danchus delivers home run on mother's birthday as St. Dominic rolls past Incarnate Word. Kuzara at the center of Timberland's victory against Francis Howell. Scholtz comes through in clutch to lead Summit to Suburban Showdown crown. Ladue. Individual stats Have not been reported. Parkway CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR. Elisa Dohrmann (Sr.)4231200. Lillie Childes...
LADUE, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Chaminade beats Ladue

Chaminade topped visiting Ladue 4-0 Saturday. Gilliland steps up to lead Althoff past St. Mary's Top 10 schedule, results Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season Recap: University City beats Hazelwood Central Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3. Key offensive contributors for...
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kirkwood charges back after early deficit to knock off Ladue

LADUE — First-year Kirkwood High football coach Jeremy Maclin wasn’t worried. After outscoring their first three opponents 170-26, the Pioneers quickly found themselves down after giving up a game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown against Ladue in a non-conference game at Orrin S. Wightman IV Field on Friday night. But...
LADUE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Century Club
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lafayette Lancers at Eureka Wildcats

Records: Lafayette 1-2; Eureka 2-1. Last week: Lafayette 23, Fox 12; Hazelwood Central 25, Eureka 20. On Lafayette: Lost its last five to rival Eureka. Last win came in a 14-7 slugfest in 2016. Did not play Eureka last season due to the COVID-19 truncated schedule. … Sophomore Zae Jones has stepped in at quarterback after senior starter Brandon Keen was injured against Lindbergh in Week 2. Jones completed 10 of 21 passes for 181 yards and was intercepted twice last week against Fox. Jones has rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns prior to Keen’s injury. Senior running back Johnathan Marshall rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown against Fox. Senior receiver Matt Jones has caught 10 passes for 90 yards. … Senior defensive lineman Tommy Hagan has 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks and leads the team in all three categories. Junior linebacker Kris Kamrud has 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
EUREKA, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: John Burroughs tops Lafayette

John Burroughs toppled visiting Lafayette 3-0 in double overtime on Wednesday. Villa Duchesne clamps down on defense in knocking off rival MICDS. John Burroughs got points from Esther Pottebaum (two goals) and Grace Pottebaum (one goal, two assists). John Burroughs (7-3) will play at MICDS on Saturday at noon. Lafayette...
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Visitation downs Ladue

Visitation trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 double overtime win over Ladue Saturday at Ladue. Villa Duchesne clamps down on defense in knocking off rival MICDS. Recap: Ladue defeats Kirkwood. Recap: Kirkwood topples Clayton. Sophia Hillman scored for Ladue. Visitation (5-3) hosts Villa Duchesne...
HIGH SCHOOL
kq2.com

Lafayette tops Savannah, remains undefeated

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Irish hosted the Savannah Savages in Week 4 of Missouri High School Football. The Irish went into halftime with a 27-13 lead. Savannah would come within seven, but Lafayette held off the Savages 56-49 to remain undefeated. Lafayette (4-0) travels to Central (0-4) and Savannah...
SAVANNAH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Ladue 2, Fort Zumwalt West 0

Ladue gets two early goals, clamps down defensively to beat Fort Zumwalt West. Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh. Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come. Box: Chaminade 1, Vianney 0. Top 10 schedule, results. LadueGA. Connor Krell (#11, M, Sr.)10.
KIRKWOOD, MO
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette Defeats Oxford in the Crosstown Classic

The Lafayette Commodores defeated the Oxford Chargers 34-23 to win the 50th Crosstown Classic on Friday night. Lafayette (3-1) found themselves in a 16 point hole 23-7, but rallied back with 27 unanswered points to defeat the Chargers. Oxford (2-2) jumped out to an early 9-0 advantage over Lafayette. The...
OXFORD, MS
NBC Sports

How to watch New Hampshire at Lafayette

Coming off two wins to open up their Football Championship Subdivision season, the New Hampshire Wildcats travel down to central Pennsylvania to take on Lafayette on Saturday. New Hampshire won two conference games to upstart its 2021 campaign, including a six-point win at Stony Brook before a 12-point victory at home against Towson. On the other side, Lafayette has struggled out of the gates with two 21-point losses.
TV & VIDEOS
5 On Your Side

What is the longest St. Louis Cardinals winning streak?

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are on a tear with the longest winning streak in 20 years as of Wednesday. The Redbirds rallied Thursday afternoon, with Paul Goldschmidt hitting two long home runs. It ended 8 to 5, Cardinals. He was named the YouTube Player of the Game after YouTube showed the broadcast.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ladue gets two early goals, clamps down defensively to beat Fort Zumwalt West

CREVE COEUR — Ladue scored two goals in the first half Saturday, then turned matters over to a defense that proved more than capable of finishing the job. The Rams received goals from senior midfielder Connor Krell and freshman midfielder Avi Levin in the first 24 minutes of their boys soccer game against Fort Zumwalt West, and it was all they required in a 2-0 win.
LADUE, MO
thedp.com

Preview: Penn football at Lafayette

This Saturday, the Red and Blue will travel an hour north to Fisher Stadium to take on Lafayette (0-3). After a convincing 30-6 win in their opener last Saturday, the Quakers are looking to ride the momentum to a 2-0 start and head into their first league game, against defending co-champion Dartmouth on Oct. 1, undefeated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Ladue 1, Clayton 0

Ten Hochman: Did you know the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt leads the NL in total bases? A look at Goldy’s ‘21​. Inside Pitch: The Cardinals are September's hottest team. Will it matter in October?. Eye On The Tigers: Mizzou’s offense has to be something close to perfect. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most...
CLAYTON, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Mehlville routs Ladue

Morgan Ulrich went 1-for-1 with three RBIs and one run scored to lead Mehlville to a 17-0 victory over Ladue. Softball spotlight: Lafayette's Carr follows her mother's footsteps. Gerling, Brown keep Washington rolling with win over Zumwalt North. Sawvell powers Zumwalt West past Howell Central in GAC South showdown. St....
LADUE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy