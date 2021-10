The Hops season comes to an end with four-out-of-five wins over the Canadians.The Hillsboro Hops finished the year with a mixed bag of results this past week, taking four of their five games with the Vancouver Canadians. After winning each of the first four games of the scheduled six-game series with their 2021 stadium-mates and watching Saturday's fifth game be cancelled due to rain, the Hops dropped the series — and season — finale 8-2 Sunday, Sept. 19. Shumpei Yoshikawa struck out nine while flashing an excellent curveball. But style points weren't enough for the Hops to overcome a stalwart...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO