Box: Summit 2, Vianney 0

Records: Timberland 4-1 overall, 1-1 GAC South; Troy 4-1, 1-1. Last week: Timberland 48, Francis Howell Central 20; Francis Howell 41, Troy 38. On Timberland: Is 4-1 for the first time since 2016 and the fourth time since 2013. Won six in a row over Troy and is 7-2 since 2010. … Junior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 38 of 65 passes for 647 yards and five touchdowns. He’s rushed for 452 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 589 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior receiver Travis Reeves has six receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Tank Billings has 12 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior safety Nick Turner has made 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Steele Perry has made 29 tackles. Reeves has three sacks and 10 total tackles. At defensive back Harris has two interceptions.

TROY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO