Baseball

Box: Sullivan 2, Laquey 1

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Individual stats have not been reported. Ten Hochman: A baseball odyssey to 2001, as we compare Cardinals teams with 10-game winning streaks. Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!) Ten Hochman:...

www.stltoday.com

FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Sullivan routs St. James

Sullivan pounded visiting St. James 16-0 Tuesday. Polk helps Burroughs continue winning ways with triumph over Notre Dame Adzick guides Lafayette ship on way to win over Parkway South Softball spotlight: Troy's Hatton shines behind the plate and on the stage Top 10 schedule, results Recap: Sullivan routs St. James.
SULLIVAN, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball

Austin Carson • Winfield football Mia Rallo • St. Joseph’s golf Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball Brent Wuebbels • Highland football Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball. A junior shortstop, Ulrich led the Eagles to the championship of Jefferson City’s Lady Jays Classic. In four tournament games, including two one-run victories, Ulrich went 5 for 9 with three home runs, six walks, a double, five runs scored and seven RBI. Ulrich is among area leaders in slugging percentage (1.196), batting average (.549), home runs (7), doubles (8), RBI (23), runs scored (28) and on-base percentage (.629). She helped Sullivan capture the Class 3 state title last season and was named first-team All-Metro, first-team all-conference and first-team all-state. Ulrich, who was a catcher two years ago, has started every game since her freshman year.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Tom Herr
Giovanny Gallegos
atlantanews.net

Rockies-Braves series finale postponed

Thursday afternoon's series finale between the Colorado Rockies and host Atlanta Braves was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be rescheduled on a date to be determined. The Rockies (68-78) improved to 5-1 on their current 10-game road trip with a 5-4 victory over...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Sullivan slips past Fort Zumwalt West

Sullivan defeated Fort Zumwalt West 2-1 Monday at Fort Zumwalt West. Polk helps Burroughs continue winning ways with triumph over Notre Dame. Adzick guides Lafayette ship on way to win over Parkway South. Softball spotlight: Troy's Hatton shines behind the plate and on the stage. Top 10 schedule, results. Recap:...
SULLIVAN, MO
sullivan-times.com

Sullivan golfers finish season at sectional

BICKNELL — The Sullivan High School girls golf team competed in the North Knox Sectional at the High Pointe Country Club on Saturday. Cassie Moore and Molly Ranard each shot 110 while Caroline Page had a 126, Carol Witt 125 and Maggie Danko 132. They did not qualify for the...
BICKNELL, IN
Tribune-Star

Sullivan protects home field against South Vermillion

South Vermillion most likely had a silent bus ride home last night after a 45-33 lost to Sullivan. Both teams were even statistically going into the competition. They looked that way in the open of the game as well, but it did not last long. The first quarter opened with...
SULLIVAN, IN
5 On Your Side

What is the longest St. Louis Cardinals winning streak?

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are on a tear with the longest winning streak in 20 years as of Wednesday. The Redbirds rallied Thursday afternoon, with Paul Goldschmidt hitting two long home runs. It ended 8 to 5, Cardinals. He was named the YouTube Player of the Game after YouTube showed the broadcast.
MLB
Greeneville Sun

Lady Devils Hammer Sullivan East On Senior Night

For the second straight night, Greeneville didn’t allow any looks at the goal. The Lady Devils came away with their second 9-0 win at Fox Field in as many days Tuesday night, this time against district rival Sullivan East. Tanna Bookhamer started and ended the scoring onslaught, completing the hat...
GREENEVILLE, TN
sullivan-times.com

Sullivan defeats Ladybirds

FARMERSBURG — Sullivan rallied to win the first set and went on to defeat host North Central 25-18, 25-19, 25-11 in a high school volleyball game on Thursday. night. “What a great night for Sullivan County volleyball,” said Sullivan coach Dillon Taylor. “Our kids came out tonight and played some good volleyball.
St. Louis Cardinals
Baseball
Sports
CBS LA

Buehler Earns Career-High 15th Win, Dodgers Beat Padres 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler tossed seven shutout innings to shake off his September slump and earn a career-best 15th victory, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers came into the game trailing the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants by two games. Buehler reached 202 2/3 innings pitched for the first time in his career, surpassing his previous high of 182 1/3 in 2019. The right-hander also went over 200 strikeouts, getting five to reach 201. His career high is 215, set two years ago. Buehler (15-4) allowed three hits in his career-high...
MLB

