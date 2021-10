SFCC and St. Charles Community College played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Fred E. Davis Sports Complex. St. Charles got on the scoreboard first with a goal with 39 minutes remaining in the opening half. St. Charles took that advantage into halftime. SFCC tied the match with 38 minutes remaining with a goal from freshman midfielder Andrea Ramirez off an assist from freshman Briscia Zuniga.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO