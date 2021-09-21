CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 5, Fort Zumwalt North 0

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North. Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come. Ten Hochman: A baseball odyssey to 2001, as we compare Cardinals teams with 10-game winning streaks. Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’...

www.stltoday.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Francis Howell Central downs Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell Central defeated visiting Fort Zumwalt West 2-1 Monday. Contributing points for Francis Howell Central were Tanner Jones and Josiah Gould each with a goal. Jeremiah Forno saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell Central. Nathan Naumann scored the goal for Fort Zumwalt West.
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Troy Buchanan defeats Fort Zumwalt West

Troy Buchanan slipped past Fort Zumwalt West 2-0 Friday at Fort Zumwalt West. Adzick guides Lafayette ship on way to win over Parkway South. Softball spotlight: Troy's Hatton shines behind the plate and on the stage. Recap: Francis Howell Central rips St. Dominic. Recap: DuBourg beats Herculaneum. Recap: Hazelwood West...
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1

Ten Hochman: A baseball odyssey to 2001, as we compare Cardinals teams with 10-game winning streaks. Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!) Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some...
WENTZVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Week 4 Football - Ft. Zumwalt North 56, Washington 7

Despite coming in with an 0-3 record, Ft. Zumwalt North hasn’t lost a step from previous deep postseason runs in recent years. The defending GAC Central champion Panthers (1-3, 1-0) opened league play in Week 4 with a 56-7 victory at Washington (2-2, 0-1). Zumwalt North was off the races...
WASHINGTON STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Girls volleyball spotlight: Kirkwood's Belden, Zumwalt North's Janes each eclipse plateau of 1,000 digs

Fort Zumwalt North’s Kennedy Janes and Kirkwood’s Nora Belden certainly can. Both liberos celebrated their respective 1,000th career digs last week, a hallowed mark for defensive specialists. It represents longevity and a consistent high level of play. “She'll get to every ball she can,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Scott Clynes...
KIRKWOOD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Sullivan slips past Fort Zumwalt West

Sullivan defeated Fort Zumwalt West 2-1 Monday at Fort Zumwalt West. Polk helps Burroughs continue winning ways with triumph over Notre Dame. Adzick guides Lafayette ship on way to win over Parkway South. Softball spotlight: Troy's Hatton shines behind the plate and on the stage. Top 10 schedule, results. Recap:...
SULLIVAN, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ladue gets two early goals, clamps down defensively to beat Fort Zumwalt West

CREVE COEUR — Ladue scored two goals in the first half Saturday, then turned matters over to a defense that proved more than capable of finishing the job. The Rams received goals from senior midfielder Connor Krell and freshman midfielder Avi Levin in the first 24 minutes of their boys soccer game against Fort Zumwalt West, and it was all they required in a 2-0 win.
LADUE, MO
capecoralbreeze.com

North Fort Myers outlasts Ida Baker 57-35 in shootout

There were a dozen touchdowns and a combined 92 points scored at Moody Field Monday night in North Fort Myers, but in the end, it was the Red Knights who earned the victory, defeating Ida Baker, 57-35. A game that was moved from Friday to Monday on account of inclement...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Fort Zumwalt West beats Borgia

Fort Zumwalt West got two goals and two assists from Conner Christen and two goals from Nathan Naumann in a 5-0 victory over visiting Borgia Tuesday. The game winning goal went to Naumann. Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4. Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's...
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sawvell powers Zumwalt West past Howell Central in GAC South showdown

COTTLEVILLE — Kelsey Sawvell will never live it down. The freshman became confused earlier in the season after the Fort Zumwalt West softball team played five successive games in the Parkway Tournament to begin the campaign. In a regular-season contest at Holt, the first non-tournament game of the year, she...
COTTLEVILLE, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gerling, Brown keep Washington rolling with win over Zumwalt North

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Banana Bear came up just short last month. The hog, raised and trained by Washington High sophomore Christine Gerling, barely missed grabbing a ribbon in the Show Division at the prestigious Washington Town and Country Fair. Gerling is doing her best to make sure the Blue Jays...
WASHINGTON STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Timberland Wolves at Troy Trojans

Records: Timberland 4-1 overall, 1-1 GAC South; Troy 4-1, 1-1. Last week: Timberland 48, Francis Howell Central 20; Francis Howell 41, Troy 38. On Timberland: Is 4-1 for the first time since 2016 and the fourth time since 2013. Won six in a row over Troy and is 7-2 since 2010. … Junior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 38 of 65 passes for 647 yards and five touchdowns. He’s rushed for 452 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 589 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior receiver Travis Reeves has six receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Tank Billings has 12 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior safety Nick Turner has made 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Steele Perry has made 29 tackles. Reeves has three sacks and 10 total tackles. At defensive back Harris has two interceptions.
TROY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MICDS Rams at Lutheran North Crusaders

Records: MICDS 5-0 overall, 3-0 Metro League; Lutheran North 3-2, 2-0. Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media; Lutheran North, No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media. Last week: MICDS 35, John Burroughs 0; Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0.
EDUCATION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Marquette Mustangs at Lafayette Lancers

Records: Marquette 4-1; Lafayette 2-3. Last week: Marquette 42, Pattonville 7; Lafayette 41, Hazelwood West 0. On Marquette: Won three in a row and four of its last five against Lafayette including last year’s 41-7 game at Union High which was outside the purview of St. Louis County’s restrictions. The three-game winning streak is the longest for the Mustangs this century. Has started out 4-1 for the fifth time since 2010 and the just the sixth time since 1999. … Junior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 39 of 77 passes for 771 yards, 11 touchdowns and an interception. He’s rushed for three touchdowns as well. Senior running back Malique Flenoid has rushed for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back JaQuari Parks has rushed for 479 yards and two touchdowns. Has given up 15 total points to Pattonville, Northwest, Parkway North and Parkway Central combined in its four victories. Eureka scored 21 in its only loss.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Holt Indians at Francis Howell Vikings

Records: Holt 5-0 overall, 2-0 GAC South; Francis Howell 5-0, 2-0. Rankings: Holt, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media; Francis Howell, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 6 Missouri Media. Last week: Holt 57, Fort Zumwalt West 21; Francis Howell 41, Troy 38.
FOOTBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Top 10 schedule, results

1. SLUH (11-0) vs. St. Mary's (4-8), 7:15 p.m. 2. CBC (11-1) def. Webster Groves (4-5), 4-0. 3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-2) def. Saxony Lutheran, 5-0. 4. Mehlville (6-1) lost to Chaminade (7-3), 1-0. 5. Francis Howell (10-2) was idle. 6. Triad (13-0) def. Columbia (8-6), 6-1. 7. Collinsville (11-3)...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Triad Knights at Mascoutah Indians

Records: Triad 4-1 overall, 2-0 Mississippi Valley; Mascoutah 5-0, 2-0. Rankings: Mascoutah, No. 3 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press. Last week: Triad 31, Highland 26; Mascoutah 65, Jerseyville 36. On Triad: Beat Highland for the third consecutive time last week. Has dominated rival Mascoutah with a 20-4 lead in the...
FOOTBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chaminade stymies Mehlville attack, wins on late goal

CREVE COEUR — Chaminade was rewarded for its hustle Thursday. Lucas Higgins saved the ball from going out of bounds along the right touchline, dribbled forward and crossed to junior Graham Basile, who converted the only goal of the game in the Red Devils' 1-0 win over previously undefeated Mehlville in the Junior Billikens Classic.
CREVE COEUR, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

O'Fallon's Martin sizzles to under-par round for regional medalist title

EDWARDSVILLE — Reagan Martin admitted she was nervous heading into Thursday's Class 2A Edwardsville Regional girls golf tournament. But, the O'Fallon High junior brushed those jitters aside and fired a sizzling 1-under-par 70 to capture individual medalist honors at Far Oaks Golf Club. “I just felt like a lot of...
O'FALLON, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ladue Rams at Seckman Jaguars

Records: Ladue 4-1, Seckman 4-1. Rankings: Ladue No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 4 Missouri Media. Last week: Ladue 35, Ritenour 0; Seckman 54, Mehlville 20. On Ladue: Seckman is its second of just three regular-season road games. Won last week at Ritenour and travels to Fox on...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

