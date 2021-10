Tiger volleyball squad picks up key victory to get over .500 on season, 2-1 in Pacific Conference play HILLSBORO — Coming into Thursday night's game on the road at league foe Liberty, the Newberg High School volleyball team was on a two-game losing skid. The Tigers (4-3, 2-1 Pacific Conference) got back on track with a largely dominant effort against the Falcons (4-5, 1-3), winning in three sets. "I think overall, it was the difference between coming out complacent and figuring out how we really should play together," first-year NHS coach Thomas Salness said. "We played as a unit and focused...

