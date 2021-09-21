Box: Nerinx Hall 3, Whitfield 2

Records: Marquette 4-1; Lafayette 2-3. Last week: Marquette 42, Pattonville 7; Lafayette 41, Hazelwood West 0. On Marquette: Won three in a row and four of its last five against Lafayette including last year’s 41-7 game at Union High which was outside the purview of St. Louis County’s restrictions. The three-game winning streak is the longest for the Mustangs this century. Has started out 4-1 for the fifth time since 2010 and the just the sixth time since 1999. … Junior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 39 of 77 passes for 771 yards, 11 touchdowns and an interception. He’s rushed for three touchdowns as well. Senior running back Malique Flenoid has rushed for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back JaQuari Parks has rushed for 479 yards and two touchdowns. Has given up 15 total points to Pattonville, Northwest, Parkway North and Parkway Central combined in its four victories. Eureka scored 21 in its only loss.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO