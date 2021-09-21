Jefferson, WI - Faye A. Braun-Lederer, 76 of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Jefferson Memory Care. Faye was born on August 26, 1945, in Elmhurst, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Marlene (Kiner) Pulver. She graduated from Muskego High School in 1963. Faye married Robert Braun on April 23, 1966, and had 4 beautiful children; Stephen Braun, Kristy Braun, Cindy Hamner, and Rob Braun. Above all else, Faye was a loving, caring mother who always put her children first. After Faye divorced Robert Braun following 28 years of marriage, she met the love of her life Robert "Butch" Lederer. Butch & Faye were married on May 22, 2004 and shared 17 wonderful years of marriage together until Butch's death in January of 2021. The couple enjoyed watching the Packers, NASCAR Racing, spending time with family and their faithful companion Taz. Butch was an upstanding, honorable husband who kept his promise to care for Faye until the very end, and she loved him dearly and missed him greatly. Faye was also well-known in the Jefferson Community for her tenure at Deeg's of Jefferson where she put a smile on everyone's face, taught valuable lessons in work ethic, responsibility, communication, customer service and so much more. She was well known by many and loved by all and will be deeply missed.