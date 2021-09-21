CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson, WI

Faye A. Braun-Lederer

Watertown Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson, WI - Faye A. Braun-Lederer, 76 of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Jefferson Memory Care. Faye was born on August 26, 1945, in Elmhurst, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Marlene (Kiner) Pulver. She graduated from Muskego High School in 1963. Faye married Robert Braun on April 23, 1966, and had 4 beautiful children; Stephen Braun, Kristy Braun, Cindy Hamner, and Rob Braun. Above all else, Faye was a loving, caring mother who always put her children first. After Faye divorced Robert Braun following 28 years of marriage, she met the love of her life Robert "Butch" Lederer. Butch & Faye were married on May 22, 2004 and shared 17 wonderful years of marriage together until Butch's death in January of 2021. The couple enjoyed watching the Packers, NASCAR Racing, spending time with family and their faithful companion Taz. Butch was an upstanding, honorable husband who kept his promise to care for Faye until the very end, and she loved him dearly and missed him greatly. Faye was also well-known in the Jefferson Community for her tenure at Deeg's of Jefferson where she put a smile on everyone's face, taught valuable lessons in work ethic, responsibility, communication, customer service and so much more. She was well known by many and loved by all and will be deeply missed.

www.wdtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, WI
Jefferson, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Muskego High School#Packers#Nascar Racing#The Jefferson Community#Tribute Store

Comments / 0

Community Policy