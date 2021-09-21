Titans Seahawks Football

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. It was ugly from the get-go in Week One. On running back Derrick Henry's first carry he was tackled three yards behind the line of scrimmage. At halftime, Henry had just eight yards on nine carries. The Titans want to set the tone early in Seattle, by running the football with success. History is on Henry's side – in 16 regular season road games since the beginning of the 2019 season, Henry has rushed for 2,003 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, and an average of 125.2 yards per game – all league highs. He has at least 100 rushing yards in 11 of those contests and more than 200 yards in three of them. It won't be easy against Seattle defense, of course, but the Titans need to find a way.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO