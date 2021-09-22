CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan girls' golf finishes second in Salina

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32V2es_0c3zT6H400
Rylee Wisdom surveys a green before a put at Washburn Rural Invitational at the Wamego Country Club on Sept. 7. Wisdom finished eighth and broke 90 for the first time in her high school career with an 88.  Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High girls golf took second at the Salina South Invitational on Monday at Salina Municipal Golf Course, finishing 22 strokes behind first place Hays.

Manhattan carded a team-368 led by two 88's for freshman Emily Wuggazer (44-44) and sophomore Rylee Wisdom (41-47) which tied for eighth. Monday was the first time that either have broken 90 in high school competition.

Freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed tied for 19th, shooting a 95 (45-50) and sophomore Scarlett Mercado shot a 97 (48-49) and finished tied for 22nd.

Junior Lexi Smith placed 30th with a 99 (50-49) and Jennifer Kim placed 33rd with a 101 (53-48).

The meet was the last before the Indians travel to Topeka for the Centennial League meet hosted by Topeka High on Monday.

Comments / 0

