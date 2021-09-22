CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Adams and Reese Adds Three Partners to New Orleans Office

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Adams and Reese LLP has announced that Ricardo “Richard” Aguilar has joined the firm’s financial services practice as a partner in the New Orleans office. He brings experience in commercial and business matters while advising clients on financial issues. He is joined by Adam McNeil and Mark Chaney III, also partners. Formerly with McGlinchey Stafford, the trio leverages experience advising clients across multiple industries and states.

