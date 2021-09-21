Tuesday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (9/21)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHere is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the afternoon of Sept. 21, 2021. Tuesday, September 21st, 5:00 A.M. As we wrap up the last full day of summer, it will feel like summer this afternoon with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Tomorrow will bring partly cloudy skies, high 73. Back to mostly sunny skies Thursday through Monday with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Overnight lows for the next week will drop to the low to mid 50s.

